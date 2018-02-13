Archaeologists have Discovered Ancient Facilities for Beer and Bread Production

Archaeologists have discovered ancient beer and bread facilities located 600 km south of Cairo, the BNR said, citing Scientm.

At the end of last year, a team from the University of Chicago opened there remains of two administrative buildings from about 4400 years, from the period of the Old Kingdom when the pyramids were built. Excavations have revealed containers for storing products and other artifacts in workshops that show that people there have been brewing beer and making bread. There are also evidence of melting copper.

According to archaeologists, the complex was built for high-ranking individuals overseeing the mining of precious metals in eastern deserts.