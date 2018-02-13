An informal meeting of tourism ministers from the European Union will be held today in Sofia.

The forum will be followed by a high-level tourism and economic growth summit. Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karaiancheva will welcome the guests.

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova, Internal Market Commissioner, Industry, Enterprise and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Elzbieta Bienkowska, UN Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

Representatives of the countries from the Balkan region will also participate.