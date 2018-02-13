An Informal Meeting of Tourism Ministers From the European Union will be Held Today in Sofia

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | February 13, 2018, Tuesday // 10:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: An Informal Meeting of Tourism Ministers From the European Union will be Held Today in Sofia eu2018bg.bg

An informal meeting of tourism ministers from the European Union will be held today in Sofia.

The forum will be followed by a high-level tourism and economic growth summit. Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karaiancheva will welcome the guests.

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova, Internal Market Commissioner, Industry, Enterprise and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Elzbieta Bienkowska, UN Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

Representatives of the countries from the Balkan region will also participate.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Presidency, sofia, tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria