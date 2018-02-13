Clouds to Increase Today, Rains will Start in Western Regions in the Evening

Bulgaria: Clouds to Increase Today, Rains will Start in Western Regions in the Evening pixabay.com

Today the cloudiness will be increasing from west. In the evening, rains will start in the western regions and will spread into most of the country during the night.

There will be moderate east-southeastern wind.

The maximum temperatures will range from 5°C to 10°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

