Kim Jong-un Praised South Korea for the Olympics

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praised South Korea for the "impressive" efforts to meet the North delegation during the Olympic Games in Pyongyang, Nova TV reported.

His comments were made after the return to Pyongyang of the delegation led by his sister. Kim Jong-un thanked South Korea for the importance it gave to the North Korean representatives.

Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong has passed an invitation while in Seoul to President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang in the near future. So far he has not responded to the Pyongyang invitation.

An unprecedented visit is seen as a significant warming in relationships. However, many believe that Pyongyang is thus allowed to win a battle in propaganda.