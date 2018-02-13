White House : Trump Offers Putin Condolences Over Plane Crash
World | February 13, 2018, Tuesday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
US President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to offer his condolences after a deadly plane crash near Moscow, a White House official told AFP.
US President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to offer his condolences after a deadly plane crash near Moscow, a White House official told AFP.
The call between the two leaders -- who are at the center of an FBI investigation into Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election -- took place after a plane crashed minutes after take-off from Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people on board.
Russian officials said the pair also discussed the Middle East peace process.
- » Mayor of Thessaloniki Reiterated His View that the Thessaloniki International Airport of “Macedonia” Should Change its Name
- » North Korea Warms to South Korea After Visit, Volume Down on Border Propaganda
- » Residents of Arizona will be Able to Pay their Taxes in Bitcoins
- » Turkey Supports Macedonia's Accession to NATO
- » Ukraine Crisis Needs 20,000-Strong U.N. Force
- » Cambodia Deported Seven Foreigners Because of "Pornographic Dances"
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)