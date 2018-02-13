White House : Trump Offers Putin Condolences Over Plane Crash

Bulgaria: White House : Trump Offers Putin Condolences Over Plane Crash pixabay.com

US President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to offer his condolences after a deadly plane crash near Moscow, a White House official told AFP.

The call between the two leaders -- who are at the center of an FBI investigation into Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election -- took place after a plane crashed minutes after take-off from Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people on board. 

Russian officials said the pair also discussed the Middle East peace process.

