White House : Trump Offers Putin Condolences Over Plane Crash

US President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to offer his condolences after a deadly plane crash near Moscow, a White House official told AFP.



The call between the two leaders -- who are at the center of an FBI investigation into Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election -- took place after a plane crashed minutes after take-off from Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people on board.



Russian officials said the pair also discussed the Middle East peace process.