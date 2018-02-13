Sofia Mayor: 40% of Air Pollution is due to Domestic Heating and 60% is from Cars

There is no doubt that about 40% of air pollution is due to domestic heating and 60% to cars, Sofia Metropolitan Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced in Nova TV's studio of "Hello, Bulgaria".

"It is a fact that the municipalities and the SM in this respect alone can take all possible measures to reduce the pollution from the cars by investing in the urban transport and bicycle lanes," Fandakova said.

She rejected the claim that the success of the so- "Green ticket" is also an indication that the ticket price should not have been increased from 1 to 1,60 leva.

"When we increased the ticket price, it was economically justified," she said, adding that the city had reduced the price of the cards to boost the use of public transport. She stressed that the next time a green ticket is released, "we will necessarily limit the entry with car into the central city area.