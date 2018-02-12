Embassy of the Netherlands in Sarajevo Was Evacuated Due to Bomb Alert
Източник: pixabay
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Embassy of the Netherlands in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo's capital is evacuated because of a bomb alert, Fena news agency reported.
An anonymous alert was received this morning at the interior ministry of Sarajevo Canton. At the embassy, counter-terrorism and police officers were sent.
There is no information about the outcome of the check so far.
- » Russia may Sell Missile Systems S-400 to the US
- » Moroccan, Suspected of Being an Islamic State Terrorist, was Arrested on Bulgarian Border with Turkey
- » MFA: No Bulgarian Soldiers Have Been Injured During the Rocket Fire At Kandahar Airport
- » Patrol Ships of NATO are in Bourgas and Varna
- » Turkish Helicopter Shot Down by Kurdish Militia in Syria's Afrin
- » New NATO Command Centre to be Installed in Germany
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)