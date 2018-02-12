Embassy of the Netherlands in Sarajevo Was Evacuated Due to Bomb Alert

Politics » DEFENSE | February 12, 2018, Monday // 15:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Embassy of the Netherlands in Sarajevo Was Evacuated Due to Bomb Alert Източник: pixabay

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo's capital is evacuated because of a bomb alert, Fena news agency reported.

An anonymous alert was received this morning at the interior ministry of Sarajevo Canton. At the embassy, counter-terrorism and police officers were sent.

There is no information about the outcome of the check  so far.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: embassy, Netherlands, Sarajevo, bomb alert
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria