FLYING Cars will be in the Air Within the Next Five Years

Flying cars may still seem like a gimmick to some but the reality is that company’s across the world are working furiously to make them a reality.

Benefits of flying cars would be to reduced commuting times and a way to alleviate some pressure of congestion and traffic jams across busy roads.

Chief executive of Kitty Hawk, a flying car company backed by Alphabet CEO Larry Page, has claimed that these cars will take to the skies within the next five years.

Sebastian Thrun of Kitty Hawk is preparing to make an announcement in March in relation to the next development stage of the company.

Thrun, a co-founder Google X and key figure in the company’s driverless car project, has said that the company is “very, very close” to finishing the next version of the flying car.

In an interview on Monday at the World Government Summit in Dubai with CNBC, Thrun said: "We are going to have a big announcement coming forward in March.“

“The reality is if you look at transportation as a whole, most of it stays on the ground.

“And the ground is very capacity limited… when you go in the air, the air is mostly free.

“And you are now at a point where we can make air-based transportation, like daily transpiration, safer, faster and also more cheaper actually, environmentally friendly, than on the ground.”

According to Thrun, people will be able to hail flying cars via a smartphone app, much like services such as Uber and Lyft work, opposed to owning one themselves.

He also stated that due to advancements in technology to facilitate these vehicles, they could take to the skies within the next five years.

“We are at the science phase.

“However, given that society moves really fast, I wouldn't see why within five years' time we wouldn't be able to take a city like Dubai and really give them (a) massive system for people to use flying cars every day."

The company revealed a video of its flying car being tested in 2017.

The bizarre looking vehicle is an all-electric aircraft that looks like a combination of a jet ski and giant drone. /express.co.uk