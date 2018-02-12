Croatian Tourism Minister: Bulgarian Tourism is Becoming Recognizable

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelova held a working meeting with Garry Cappelli, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Croatia. The two talked during the summit of tourism ministers of the EU member states "Tourism and Economic Growth" in Sofia, the Ministry of Tourism announced.

''Minister Angelkova presented to her Croatian counterpart the positive data on tourism in Bulgaria. Over 8.8 million foreign tourists visited our country in 2017. The reported growth is 7.6% compared to the previous year. A total of 630 700 more foreign visitors have come to Bulgaria. We are seeing a growth of over 26% for tourists from the Republic of Croatia who visited Bulgaria in 2017. 23 thousand Croatian tourists have chosen our country for their vacation. Thus, Croatia ranks 35th among the largest incoming destinations in Bulgaria'', Minister Angelkova noted.

The two Ministers also discussed the development potential of film tourism in Bulgaria. Many Bollywood movies have been filmed in Bulgaria with a very good ratio of quality and price.

''We expect the inclusion of digital technologies to contribute to the positive development of tourism in the country'', said Minister Angelkova. And explained that the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism is the first international one to launch a service with the possibility of direct sharing of tourist sites via Chat Extension at Viber.

It was also discussed the possibility of strengthening the airlines to distant destinations, which would contribute to promoting the tourist exchange between the countries. Angelkova and Cappelli said that tourism is a common product and it is important for it to cooperate between state institutions, private organizations and local communities.