Taxi Companies From Plovdiv Want Changes in the Road Transport Act
Representatives of the taxi companies in Plovdiv have requested an amendment to the Road Transport Act. This decision was reached at a workshop attended by nearly 40 professionals from different companies. They have identified several key requests to be submitted to local and national authorities.
"We want drivers to have a choice between income tax or corporate tax," said chairman of the branch taxi drivers' organization, Georgi Riapov.
Carriers urge local tax to be drastically reduced and payable in installments - 4 times a year. The industry insists to have representatives of their organization in the committees of the City Council during the discussion of the tax.
