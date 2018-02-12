Turkey Supports Macedonia's Accession to NATO

Turkey supports the accession of the Republic of Macedonia to NATO. This was stated by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım during today's meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who is on an official visit to Ankara, reported BNT.



The press service of the Macedonian government has said that "the two have noted the importance of the fight against terrorism for the protection of peace in the world."

Zaev and Binali Yıldırım have agreed to deepen economic co-operation and trade between the two countries. Turkey is the 6th largest investor in the Republic of Macedonia.

"This year we are expecting progress in our integration into NATO and the EU, and this will positively influence the increase in investment and the quality of life of our citizens," said Zoran Zaev.