Head of State: Bulgaria Accepts Armenia as a Reliable Partner

''Bulgaria accepts Armenia as a reliable partner in the South Caucasus region.'' This is what President Rumen Radev said on a two-day state visit to Armenia at the invitation of his colleague Serge Sarkisian. The two countries have an interest in cooperating in building a transport infrastructure linking Europe and Asia.

Presidents Sarkisian and Radev discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the international Gulf of Persia - Black Sea Corridor, which includes Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Greece, which is stable - about 25 million dollars a year but does not meet the potential of both countries, is the opinion of the two presidents.

In the presence of Serge Sarkisian and Rumen Radev, bilateral documents were signed on cooperation in the field of labor migration, information technology, culture, as well as mutual protection and exchange of classified information.

