Cambodia Deported Seven Foreigners Because of "Pornographic Dances"

Seven people in a group of ten foreigners accused of "pornographic dances" were deported from Cambodia, the World Agencies said, citing the judicial authorities.

The ten, from the UK, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway, were arrested in January along with 77 others in a police action against a celebration in a private villa in Siem Reap province.

The ten were accused of pornography after the police found pictures of half-naked people simulating sexual acts in a dark room. They denied the accusations.

A court in Siem Reap bail seven people from the group and ordered them to leave Cambodia. The other three remain in custody and will be sued. They are citizens of Great Britain, the Netherlands and Norway. The remaining 77 foreigners were released after receiving a warning from the police.

The authorities in Cambodia have previously taken action against tourists for obscene behavior. In 2015, five foreigners were deported after filming naked in the famous temple complex Angkor Wat. Since then, people with scarce clothing have not been admitted to the complex.