Bulgaria's No. 1 Footballer went to Rubin (Kazan)

The winner of the "Footballer of Bulgaria" award for the last three years - Ivelin Popov, is from today a footballer of the Russian "Rubin" (Kazan). The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has been loaned there until the end of the season by champion Spartak Moscow, where he has rarely been in the lineup recently.

The news is confirmed by both clubs. According to Russian media, "Rubin" will not pay Spartak a fee, and will cover 1/3 of the player's salary. In June, the Bulgarian national should return to Spartak, with which he has a contract until the summer of 2019. In Popov's contract with Rubin, there is no option to make his rights permanent after the end of the loan period. This is the third club for the player in Russia. From 2012 to 2015 he played for Kuban (Krasnodar) before going Spartak Moscow.