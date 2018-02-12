Hungarian billionaire George Soros challenged his critics, promising to raise £ 100k for the UK's activist group "The Best for Britain" to support efforts to fight Brexit, world agencies said.

Soros does not conceal his opinion that holding a referendum on leaving the EU was a "tragic mistake" and reaffirmed that he would continue to fight against the UK's decision to leave Europe. In an interview with Britain's Daily Mail, Soros said he loved Britain and "democracy", and expressed the view that Brexit was "a losing bid for the UK and for Europe." Soros's Open Society Foundation has promised to give as much money as it has been gathered through donations from the UK's "Best for Britain" organization that has been blamed that it has been supported by the billionaire. British Telegraph has blamed him for a secret plot to stop Brexit and interfere with domestic affairs, the Guardian writes.

So far, over £ 69,000 (78,000 euros) have been collected in the donation campaign in favor of "Best for Britain". Soros, who flew from communist Hungary years ago, won $ 1 billion in 1992, betting against the pound of the stock markets, and caused a crash in the British currency. According to him, leaving the EU will be a tragic mistake that will weaken the influence of Britain. The Best for Britain Group is struggling to stay in the EU and has already organized a campaign to support pro-European politicians, Guardian notes. "The future of Britain and the EU is not resolved," Eloise Todd, Director-General of Best for Britain, said in a statement, stressing that a democratic country could change its mind.