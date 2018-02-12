Dentists Urge the State to Fund the Treatment of Children, Pregnant Women and Emergency Cases

The state to fully fund dental treatment for children, pregnant and emergency cases. This is what the representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Dentists said on Monday, BTA announced.

At present, the NHIF spends 157 million BGN annually on dental care, which is extremely insufficient, and people are not complaining about the minimum services that are being financed by it, said Dr Anatoly Kanev, chairman of the association. In his words, this is the reason why patients do not get cured and seek dental care when a tooth is already in terrible condition.

The association wants the municipalities to provide premises for two cabinets, one in emergency cases and one for disadvantaged people. According to Dr. Kanev, the association has been insisting on the cabinets for the fourth year, but has been denied. In these offices we will work for free, he stressed. Dr. Kanev also said that dental practitioners should be licensed every five years by a licensing authority designated by the state. According to him there are also problems in the possibility of specialization of the young doctors in dental medicine, as well as the lack of places for specialists. The Association of Bulgarian Dentists has awarded Dr. Yuri Vassilev of Tutrakan the "Dentist of the Year" award.