Dentists Urge the State to Fund the Treatment of Children, Pregnant Women and Emergency Cases

Society » HEALTH | February 12, 2018, Monday // 13:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dentists Urge the State to Fund the Treatment of Children, Pregnant Women and Emergency Cases Pixabay.com

The state to fully fund dental treatment for children, pregnant and emergency cases. This is what the representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Dentists said on Monday, BTA announced.

At present, the NHIF spends 157 million BGN annually on dental care, which is extremely insufficient, and people are not complaining about the minimum services that are being financed by it, said Dr Anatoly Kanev, chairman of the association. In his words, this is the reason why patients do not get cured and seek dental care when a tooth is already in terrible condition.

The association wants the municipalities to provide premises for two cabinets, one in emergency cases and one for disadvantaged people. According to Dr. Kanev, the association has been insisting on the cabinets for the fourth year, but has been denied. In these offices we will work for free, he stressed. Dr. Kanev also said that dental practitioners should be licensed every five years by a licensing authority designated by the state. According to him there are also problems in the possibility of specialization of the young doctors in dental medicine, as well as the lack of places for specialists. The Association of Bulgarian Dentists has awarded Dr. Yuri Vassilev of Tutrakan the "Dentist of the Year" award.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dentists, funding, children, pregnant women, emergency cases
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria