About 10% of the Schools in the Country do not have an Assigned Nurse

About 10 % of schools in the country have no nurses assigned, the BNR said.

One fifth of educational establishments have signed contracts with medical staff who work simultaneously in 2-3 schools and kindergartens on a timetable and there are no full-time medical care. The availability of healthcare facilities is regulated in the Health Act.

According to the legal regulations, the medical specialists in the schools work under a contract concluded with the mayor of the respective municipality. Funding is done with funds from the municipal budgets. Teodora Dacheva, Deputy Executive Director of the National Association of Municipalities, pointed out that 80-90% of schools and kindergartens have medical specialists.