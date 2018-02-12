About 10% of the Schools in the Country do not have an Assigned Nurse

Society » HEALTH | February 12, 2018, Monday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: About 10% of the Schools in the Country do not have an Assigned Nurse Pixabay.com

About 10 % of schools in the country have no nurses assigned, the BNR said.

One fifth of educational establishments have signed contracts with medical staff who work simultaneously in 2-3 schools and kindergartens on a timetable and there are no full-time medical care. The availability of healthcare facilities is regulated in the Health Act.

According to the legal regulations, the medical specialists in the schools work under a contract concluded with the mayor of the respective municipality. Funding is done with funds from the municipal budgets. Teodora Dacheva, Deputy Executive Director of the National Association of Municipalities, pointed out that 80-90% of schools and kindergartens have medical specialists.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nurses, schools
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria