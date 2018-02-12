The Interior Ministry and the Prosecution have Sanctioned 20 People with Carriages

For the past three months, 20 wagon drivers have been sanctioned in Sofia. These are the results of the inspection ordered by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Dnevnik reported.

The inspection started in November last year. Then the prosecutor's office took action because of "data on violations by road hauliers (carts) of traffic regulations, animal protection and statutory veterinary requirements".

The acts are in accordance with the Law on Veterinary Medicine, which provides for fines. "The investigation continues, it is permanent for the time being and for this first period of time - until the City Prosecutor's Office synchronizes the actions between the other institutions involved in the problem - SDRC, Metropolitan Municipality, Food Safety Agency," said the spokesperson of the city Prosecution Zornitsa Taskova. She explained that the Law on Veterinary Medical activities does not provide for the carts to stop moving.