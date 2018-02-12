Skopje Mayor: We have Nothing to do with Alexander the Great

Macedonian capital Mayor Petre Shilegov is convinced that authorities in the Republic of Macedonia and Greece want to resolve the dispute over the name of the country.

"It is much better to solve the problems than to ignore them, I personally, but also Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, want to solve rather than create problems," Shilegov told the Greek Documentem agency.

"When you want to solve a problem, you just decide on it, and when you do not want to solve it, you do not decide on it. What I see right now is that both governments have plans to solve the problem, " said Petre Shilegov, who also categorically states that his country's history has nothing to do with Alexander the Great.

"Alexander the Great has never been part of our official history, he has been included in our history in the past ten years, when you talk about ethnicity, state and peoples, this is about the past three hundred years, and Alexander the Great lived before 2300. I prefer to see him as a leader who has contributed to the civilization of the world, "Shilegov told Dokumentemo.