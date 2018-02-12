Skopje Mayor: We have Nothing to do with Alexander the Great

Politics | February 12, 2018, Monday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Skopje Mayor: We have Nothing to do with Alexander the Great sega.bg

Macedonian capital Mayor Petre Shilegov is convinced that authorities in the Republic of Macedonia and Greece want to resolve the dispute over the name of the country.

"It is much better to solve the problems than to ignore them, I personally, but also Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, want to solve rather than create problems," Shilegov told the Greek Documentem agency.

"When you want to solve a problem, you just decide on it, and when you do not want to solve it, you do not decide on it. What I see right now is that both governments have plans to solve the problem, " said Petre Shilegov, who also categorically states that his country's history has nothing to do with Alexander the Great.

"Alexander the Great has never been part of our official history, he has been included in our history in the past ten years, when you talk about ethnicity, state and peoples, this is about the past three hundred years, and Alexander the Great lived before 2300. I prefer to see him as a leader who has contributed to the civilization of the world, "Shilegov told Dokumentemo.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Skopje, mayor, opinions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria