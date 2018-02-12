Scientists have Discovered a Lake Under the Sea (Video)

US scientists have discovered a lake at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, BNT reported. The water in it is about five times saline compared to the surrounding. It also contains poisonous concentrations of methane and hydrogen sulphide and therefore does not mix with the surrounding sea water. If an animal or person enters this pool, toxic chemicals can be deadly. Only bacteria, sea worms and shrimps are able to survive in such conditions.

"This was one of the most amazing things in the depths of the sea, you go down and see a lake or a running river," biologist Eric Cordes told the team.

