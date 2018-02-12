How Much Money will We Spend on Celebrating Valentines' Day

How Much Money will We Spend on Celebrating Valentines' Day

How much money will we spend on celebrating the Day of Love?

According to the gift sellers, the average Bulgarian will spend between BGN 60 and BGN 120. It will cost more, if we decided to  organize a romantic trip - an average of BGN 220 leva.

For the holiday, the lovers rely mostly on classics - flowers, jewelery, chocolate, plush toys, perfumes and lingerie remain the most preferred gift, Nova TV reported.
  
In the UK, for example, the first Saturday of the month is called Red Saturday. Only this day the British have pumped 28 million pounds, and for Valentine's Day they spent over 700 million pounds just for gifts.

On the Island this year, the company offers 6-minute dating meetings in the backseat taxi. A fast-dates company offers a service that will take future lovers to the most romantic London routes in a black taxi.

Love, celebrate, gifts, Valentine's Day, day of love
