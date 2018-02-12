Basic is the Big Champion of Sofia Open

Mirza Basic is the big champion of DIEMA XTRA Sofia Open. In a very interesting final, opposing two surprising rivals, the Bosnian defeated Marius Coppel in a two-hour battle - 7:6 (6), 6:7(4), 6:4.

Just week ago Basic was about to lose in the first round of qualifying by Alexander Lazov, but for 7 days and 7 wins later the Bosnian came to his first ATP title, writes Gong.bg. He also became the second player in his home country with an ATP title after in 2017 it was achieved by Damir Dzumhur.

Thus Basic inherited Grigor Dimitrov as a champion in Sofia. With his great success he will be entering top 100 for the first time in his career. Coppel, for whom this was also the first ATP final, will also make a big jump with 19 places to a record 74th.