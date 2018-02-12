The United States is ready to negotiate with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said after returning from the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

In an interview with the Washington Post on the plane on his way to the United States, Pence said the United States would continue to impose sanctions on the Pyongyang regime, but they are also willing to negotiate with it. "The maximum pressure will continue and will increase, but if they want to negotiate, we will negotiate," he said.

The willingness of the Vice President to negotiate marks a change in Donald Trump's government policy, which until now insisted he would negotiate only if North Korea made real concessions on the issue of its nuclear and missile program.

Pence told the newspaper that the new position was negotiated with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is considering the invitation to visit North Korea, and then there may be talks between the two Koreas.