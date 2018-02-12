Russia, Turkey and Iran Discuss Meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday that Russia, Turkey and Iran had discussed a possible meeting of their foreign ministers on Syria, which could be held in Kazakhstan’s Astana in March, the TASS news agency reported.
Bogdanov also warned against escalation in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Syria, the RIA news agency said.
