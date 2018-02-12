Russia, Turkey and Iran Discuss Meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan

World | February 12, 2018, Monday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia, Turkey and Iran Discuss Meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan pixabay.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday that Russia, Turkey and Iran had discussed a possible meeting of their foreign ministers on Syria, which could be held in Kazakhstan’s Astana in March, the TASS news agency reported.

Bogdanov also warned against escalation in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Syria, the RIA news agency said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kazahstan, Syria, Russia, turkey, discuss
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria