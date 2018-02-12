Some Areas of Sofia Will be Without Water Supply Due to Repairs

Bulgaria: Some Areas of Sofia Will be Without Water Supply Due to Repairs

Due to the construction of a building plumbing on Ovcha Kupel Blvd., it is necessary to stop the water supply from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm tomorrow in the area of "Krushovski Vrah" Str. From "Maestro Kanev" Street to "Narodno horo'' street from "Krushovski Vrah" str. To ''Ovcha Kupel'' Blvd., informs Sofiiska Voda.

Again tomorrow, due to the construction of a building plumbing  on ''Kresna'' Street, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 10:00 to 16:00.

