Arab Space Center Presented a Martian Probe

Mohammed Ben Rashid Space Center, working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), unveiled on Sunday the final design of a spacecraft, a probe that will head to the planet Mars. This should be done within the framework of the project, which provides for a human colony to work for up to a hundred years.



The presentation was held at the World Government Meeting dedicated to the issues of effective state governance and the implementation of modern technologies in different areas of life.

"The Arab world has a long history in space exploration and astronomy, and it continues to give strength to our future through the realization of our many research efforts that will create an inheritance for future generations of the Emirates and inspire the whole region," Jusuf Hamad ash Shabani told the participants at the Space Center Mohamed Ben Rashid .



Last year, in February, the UAE authorities announced their plans to build the first human colony on the Red Planet.

"Sending people to other planets has been a long-standing dream of mankind, and our goal is for the United Arab Emirates to lead international efforts to make this dream come true," a government spokesman said.

More than 4000 delegates from 140 countries, including heads of international organizations, representatives of leading scientific and technical structures, participate in the World Government Meeting.