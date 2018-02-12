84% of the Tickets For the Pyeongchang Olympics Were Sold
Sports | February 12, 2018, Monday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
84% of the tickets for the Pyeongchang Olympics were sold, the organizers said. Today, 176,350 spectators had watched the past three days and the opening ceremony, and 94% of the 56,000 tickets for today's competitions were sold.
Organization spokesperson announced that the money will be returned to buyers for postponed men's downhill races and giant slalom for women if viewers do not want to attend the new date - Thursday, February 15.
