Light Precipitations Before Noon, Maximum Temperatures From 3° to 8°C
There will be substantial cloudiness today, with light rain and snowfalls before noon. Light to moderate wind will blow from west-northwest.
The maximum temperatures will range from 3°C to 8°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
