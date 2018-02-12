MFA: No Bulgarian Soldiers Have Been Injured During the Rocket Fire At Kandahar Airport

The base of the international coalition forces at Kandahar Airport, Afghanistan, was under rocket fire on February 11, 2018, at 21.45 local time (19.15 GMT), the Ministry of Defense said.

No Bulgarian soldiers have been injured.

