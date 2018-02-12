Viktor Orban and Sebastian Kurtz Will be on a Two-Day Working Visit in Sofia
On February 19 (Monday) and February 20 (Tuesday) Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Sebastian Kurtz, Austrian Chancellor, will be on a working visit in Sofia, the government's press service announced.
Novinite.com reminds that the last big forum, in which Prime Ministers Viktor Orban and Boyko Borissov participated, was in Budapest on November 27, 2017, when they had joint statements. Then officially announced the hosting of Bulgaria at the next summit in the "16 + 1".
