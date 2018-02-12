President Rumen Radev is on a Two-Day Visit to Armenia

February 12, 2018
President Rumen Radev is on a Two-Day Visit to Armenia

He is there at the invitation of his colleague Serge Sargsian. The prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries will be discussed, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

It is expected that agreements will be signed to protect classified information, regulate labor migration and cooperation in the field of information technologies, as well as a cultural exchange program between Armenia and Bulgaria.

