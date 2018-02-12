President Rumen Radev is on a Two-Day Visit to Armenia
pixabay.com
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
He is there at the invitation of his colleague Serge Sargsian. The prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries will be discussed, according to the Bulgarian National Television.
He is there at the invitation of his colleague Serge Sargsian. The prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries will be discussed, according to the Bulgarian National Television.
It is expected that agreements will be signed to protect classified information, regulate labor migration and cooperation in the field of information technologies, as well as a cultural exchange program between Armenia and Bulgaria.
- » Poland and the European Commission Declared that They are Working on Improving Relations
- » A Bulgarian Delegation had Breakfast with Trump
- » German Chancellor Will Talk With Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker
- » Bulgaria’s PM and Turkey's Minister of Economy Discussed Economic Partnership
- » Foreign Affairs ministers of Greece and FYRO Macedonia Will Meet in Sofia on Feb 15-16
- » Kim Jong-un's Sister will Visit South Korea for the Olympics in PeyongChang
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)