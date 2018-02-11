More than 600 Snow- Cleaning Machines Are Taking Care For the Republican Roads
Pavement processing continues to ensure safe travel in winter conditions.
You can receive more information from the free mobile application LIMA, lima.api.bg, and from the API website - www.api.bg, and at any time of the day at 0700 130 20.
More than 600 machines clean up the snow from the Republican roads, the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) announced. Most machines work in Northeastern Bulgaria - in the districts of Shumen, Varna, Dobrich and Silistra, and in the Rhodopes - in the districts of Smolyan, Pazardzhik and Kardzhali.
