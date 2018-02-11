About 2000 Households are Without Power Supply in NW Bulgaria, Due to Strong Wind
About 2000 households are without power supply because of a the strong wind.
This was reported bythe press center of "CEZ Bulgaria" . Teams are on site and are working to restore power.
