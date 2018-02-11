Theresa May Pledges to Keep EU Arrest Warrant and Europol Links

Theresa May will pledge to keep Britain closely tied to the EU for security reasons this week as she launches a final push to settle the UK’s blueprint for Brexit, The Sunday Times reported.

The prime minister will use a speech in Munich on Saturday to announce that Britain will remain part of the European arrest warrant and Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency. She will make the case that the arrest warrant has kept British citizens safe and demonstrates that the UK can benefit from continued close co-operation with Brussels.

In 2016-17, 196 people were arrested using the warrant after a request from this country, up from 150 the year before.
May will make a “big offer” to the EU to continue security co-operation, including vital British intelligence.

