Patrol Ships of NATO are in Bourgas and Varna

February 11, 2018, Sunday
Three NATO ships patrolling in the Black Sea are visiting Bourgas and Varna, reports BBC.

A flagship of the Royal Navy, a Turkish mining hunter and a Romanian minesweeper are currently building one of four Alliance ships.

Last year, a part of the group was also the Bulgarian base minesweeper Shkval.

Ships engage in different exercises and operations to secure security in international waters.

