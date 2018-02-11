Patrol Ships of NATO are in Bourgas and Varna
twitter.com
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Three NATO ships patrolling in the Black Sea are visiting Bourgas and Varna, reports BBC.
A flagship of the Royal Navy, a Turkish mining hunter and a Romanian minesweeper are currently building one of four Alliance ships.
Last year, a part of the group was also the Bulgarian base minesweeper Shkval.
Ships engage in different exercises and operations to secure security in international waters.
- » Turkish Helicopter Shot Down by Kurdish Militia in Syria's Afrin
- » New NATO Command Centre to be Installed in Germany
- » NATO will Build a New Command Center in Germany
- » Finland Buys 200 Missiles from the United States
- » The British Special Services have Stopped 54 Million Cyber Attacks
- » Slovakia in Talks to Buy Either F-16s or Gripen Fighter Jets
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)