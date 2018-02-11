An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale in Peru

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was recorded late last night from the Peruvian town of Puquio, the United States Geological Survey said.

So far there is no evidence of injuries and major damage. According to the institute, the epicenter is 202 km south of Puquio at a depth of 10 km.

The European-Mediterranean seismic center points to the same magnitude, specifying that the epicenter was under the bottom of the Pacific Ocean 277 km west of Arequipa, TASS reported. There was no threat of a tsunami.