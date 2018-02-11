A Warning About Dangerous Weather in Almost the Whole Country

In 22 districts in the country, a yellow code has been announced for a dangerous weather for February 11, reports BBC. A warning about strong wind, snow and ice has been announced for 17 areas.

The code is valid for Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo districts.

In 4 districts there is a yellow code for snow and ice: Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia-city and Sofiyska.

In Burgas District is a warning for heavy rainfall. A total of around 20 - 30 l / sq. M is expected for the day, in individual places and more.

Yellow code for strong wind and turbulent sea is announced for the entire Black Sea coast.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 2 ° and 2 ° and the maximum temperatures from 0 ° to 5 °.