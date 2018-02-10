Syria Says Air Defences Responding to "New Israeli Aggression"

Syrian state news agency SANA said on Saturday that Syrian air defences were responding to a “new Israeli aggression” and a military source said the defences had thwarted attacks on military positions in the south of the country, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said an Israeli F-16 jet crashed in northern Israel during a mission to strike an Iranian drone installation that launched a drone into Israeli-held territory. 

“The Israeli enemy has resumed aggression on some military positions in the southern region and our air defences have responded to them and thwarted the aggression,” a Syrian military source said in a statement. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel has been targeting areas in the countryside southwest of the capital Damascus and in the eastern countryside of Homs province for several hours since dawn. 

One set of raids hit positions belonging to the Syrian government and its allies in central Syria around the T4 airbase and in the Homs desert, the Britain-based Observatory said. 

