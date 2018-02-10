Bulgarian Engineer Develops Rockets at SpaceX

From 2017 Bulgarian Dr. Margarita Marinova is a senior aeronautical engineer on matters concerning Mars and development of propulsion systems in the company of Elon Musk of space technology SpaceX.

The aviation engineer is also part of the team that developed the most powerful SpaceX rocket - Falcon Heavy. It was fired from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States on Tuesday night. To the test load of the rocket is attached the red "Tesla" car from the personal collection of Elon Musk.

The Bulgarian was also a planetary scientist at NASA and has studied terrains on our planet resembling those on Mars.

In 2013 Dr. Marinova joins the company of Elon Musk.

Her team successfully launched the first Bulgarian private telecommunications satellite BulgariaSat-1 on 23 June 2017

"The main thing in my job is to think how to colonize Mars. With my team we are designing rocket systems and one of our company's goals to reduce the cost of reaching space," said Marinova in an interview with Curio City, Let's Talk Science.

Margarita Marinova was born in Sofia in a family of computer engineers. When she is 10 years old the family leaves for Vienna a for a year, and then live in Canada.

In Toronto High School, she is the founder and chair of the International Mars Society.

At the age of 18, she is already the author of five scientific papers. Marinova speaks several languages ​​- Bulgarian, English, Russian, German and French.

"From a very young age I want to know what it would be like to live in a different world. Over the years, this has become my passion, "says Dr. Marinova.

Marinova holds a BA in Aerospace Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2003, specializing in liquid fuel rockets.

She then went to Germany, working for one year at the Airbus Safran Launchers, where she was engaged in rocket research.

She graduated from the University of California sin 2006. In 2010, she got ther Ph.D. in Planetary Sciences at the California Institute of Technology.

She proposed a revolutionary decision on how to improve the colonization conditions of the Red Planet, using freons that cause the so-called greenhouse effect.

"In my high school, I set out to combine science and engineering to find out how to get to Mars. Which is my job is right now, "she says.

In her spare time, Dr Marinova likes to spend time with friends, loves the long hikes in the mountains, and sometimes relaxes with salsa.