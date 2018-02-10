Supermarket in Sofia was Evacuated Because of a Bomb Threat

Bulgaria: Supermarket in Sofia was Evacuated Because of a Bomb Threat archive

Evacuation in a metropolitan hypermarket in Mladost.

Because of a bomb alert shortly before 18 hours, customers were asked to leave the building and abandon their carts.

