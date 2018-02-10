February 10 - Day of Open Doors at the National Assembly

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 10, 2018, Saturday // 10:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: February 10 - Day of Open Doors at the National Assembly archive

On the occasion of 139th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly, parliament will open its doors to visitors on February 10, 2018 Guests of parliament will be able to see the originals of the Turnovo Constitution and "Silver constitution" - issued due to the adopted changes to the Basic Law of July 9, 1911 called like that because its cover is of wrought silver with gilt, the press center of the National Assembly reports.

In the MPs Club, the visitors will also have the opportunity to examine the documentary exhibition "The Foundations of Bulgarian Parliamentarism". The exhibition is organized in cooperation with the State Archives Agency. The President of the National Assembly will meet the first guests at 10.00. The day of open doors will continue until 16.00. The visitors will be able to look at the National Assembly's plenary hall as well as the permanent exposition related to the history of the legislative institution.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: february 10, National Assembly, open doors
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria