February 10 - Day of Open Doors at the National Assembly

On the occasion of 139th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly, parliament will open its doors to visitors on February 10, 2018 Guests of parliament will be able to see the originals of the Turnovo Constitution and "Silver constitution" - issued due to the adopted changes to the Basic Law of July 9, 1911 called like that because its cover is of wrought silver with gilt, the press center of the National Assembly reports.

In the MPs Club, the visitors will also have the opportunity to examine the documentary exhibition "The Foundations of Bulgarian Parliamentarism". The exhibition is organized in cooperation with the State Archives Agency. The President of the National Assembly will meet the first guests at 10.00. The day of open doors will continue until 16.00. The visitors will be able to look at the National Assembly's plenary hall as well as the permanent exposition related to the history of the legislative institution.