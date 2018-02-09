Huge Sandstorm Hits China's Northwest Areas

Източник: pixabay

A sandstorm hit the northwest areas of China. The storm caused transport chaos.

Authorities urged people to avoid going out.

In some places the wind speed exceeds 25 meters per second. This is the first sandstorm in the area this season.

