The Main Video That Promotes Bulgaria to Europe Has Been Watched over 1 million Times Only For a Month

The main video clip that promotes Bulgaria to Europe and the world on the occasion of our Euro-Presidency has been watched over 1 million times on the Internet only within a month. This was announced by the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. In the first few days after it was presented, the best results were recorded. For two days the film is watched by over 15,000 people every hour.

The ministry for the Bulgarian presidency of the EU Council 2018 categorically differs from the suggestions of plagiarism in one of the videos of the Bulgarian presidency "This is Bulgaria". The authors team developed and realized the idea of ​​presenting our country follows generally established world practices and tendencies in filming, advertising and presenting the natural, cultural and historical qualities of a country.

In the realization of the video, the contemporary techniques and means of expression typical of this genre have been used. In this sense, looking for and finding similarities with other products is unfounded and incorrect.