Turkey Ranks for the 1st Time Among the top 10 Countries in the World with the Largest Reserves of Gold

Turkey's gold reserve is 564.80 tons, according to statistics from the World Council on Gold.

By this indicator, Turkey ranks for the first time among the top 10 countries in the world with the largest reserves of precious metal, moving from 10th India.

The world's largest gold reserves are the US with 8133 tonnes, followed by Germany and Italy. Gold in Turkey's total gold-currency reserves is about 18.3%.

Last year, Ankara twice increased its gold by 30.1 tonnes and 33.9 tonnes respectively.