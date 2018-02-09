Turkey Ranks for the 1st Time Among the top 10 Countries in the World with the Largest Reserves of Gold

Business » FINANCE | February 9, 2018, Friday // 15:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Ranks for the 1st Time Among the top 10 Countries in the World with the Largest Reserves of Gold Източник: pixabay

Turkey's gold reserve is 564.80 tons, according to statistics from the World Council on Gold.

By this indicator, Turkey ranks for the first time among the top 10 countries in the world with the largest reserves of precious metal, moving from 10th India.

The world's largest gold reserves are the US with 8133 tonnes, followed by Germany and Italy. Gold in Turkey's total gold-currency reserves is about 18.3%.

Last year, Ankara twice increased its gold by 30.1 tonnes and 33.9 tonnes respectively.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gold, reserves, turkey, Ankara, India
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria