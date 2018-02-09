Martin Schulz QUITS Merkel’s Coalition Job as Party Turns on SPD Leader

The shock decision comes after senior members of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) pressured their leader in to waiving the post of foreign minister.

It comes after Angela Merkel's conservatives and the SPD agreed to form a coalition government on Wednesday.

But SPD members have the right to veto the deal and have withdrawn their confidence for the leader, according to Bild.

In a statement, Mr Schulz said he believed that debate within the SPD risked jeopardising a 'yes' vote among members on whether the party should go ahead with a coalition deal with Mrs Merkel.

He added: "I hereby declare my renunciation of joining the federal government and at the same time sincerely hope that this will end the personal debates within the SPD."

Mr Schulz has previously said he would not take a job in a government led by Mrs Merkel before he took the helm at the foreign ministry - a move for which he was widely criticised.

His announcement upset the incumbent, Sigmar Gabriel, who bemoaned the "lack of respect" his labours had received.

