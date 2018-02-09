Over 62 Take Part in the 3rd Edition of the Cinema Festival in Shumen
Sixty-two films took part in the third edition of the Cinema Festival in Shumen. The best movies will be awarded on February 10 at 17.00 in the folk community center "Dobri Voynikov" in the district town, according to the cultural institution.
The first ever mobile film festival in Bulgaria aims to promote independent filmmaking with the help of modern mobile technologies.
The festival jury consists of Alexander Donev, Prof. Valeri Chakalov, Assoc. Prof. Yuri Dachev, Yavor Popov and Anton Mitov.
