Ludogorets - Milan will be Seen by Millions of Viewers on Five Continents

Razgrad Municipality will make a great gesture to fans who will not be able to watch live the match of the year Ludogorets - Milan, says the official website of the eagles.

The city government decided to mount a huge screen at Momina Cheshma Square, where the match between the six-time Bulgarian champion and the seven-time Champions League winner will be shown on February 15th. Earlier in the day, Ludogorec supporters will be able to see some of the club's biggest matches in the European Tournaments.

Razgrad is already excited with the upcoming clash of the 1/16 European League finals. The city branded the city with billboards and big posters for the upcoming game, which will be watched by millions of viewers on five continents.

Milan's delegation arrives in Bulgaria on February 14 and before the match with Ludogorets will be staying in Razgrad.