Successful Debut for Stan Wawrinka in Sofia

Stanislav Vavrinka, who was placed under № 1 in the scheme, made a reversal and started successfully in the tournament in Sofia.

The winner of three Grand Slam trophies won against the Slovakian qualifier Martin Klijan with 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in front of the full stands of Arena Armeec. 32-year-old Wawrinka made 16 aces and three breakthroughs and failed in the first half, and it cost him a loss in the set. The Swiss took another turn and came to an hour's and 59-minute win. For a place in the semi-finals Wawrinka will fight with Viktor Troitski, who eliminated the Uzbek Dennis Istomin also in three sets. 

