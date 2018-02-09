Netanyahu Under Pressure from a Police Investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked a police chief after the police commissioner said that "influential" people were sending private detectives into an apparent attempt to discredit the investigation of the prime minister.

"It is shocking to see that the police commissioner has repeated the absurd and untruthful insinuations that Prime Minister Netanyahu has sent private investigators to police officers who are investigating him," the Prime Minister wrote in Facebook.

On Wednesday, Israeli TV commissioner Ronnie Alcheih said detectives "sniffed" in order to get dirt against police officers.

Alcheich did not reveal details or evidence.

The collision between Netanyahu and the police commissioner arose after local media reported that the police planned early next week to recommend Netanyahu to be held accountable.

At the end of the investigation, the police will recommend whether to file charges or stop the cases against the prime minister.

A recommendation to raise charges would shake the Israeli policy. But the Chief Prosecutor has the final word on whether to file charges.

Netanyahu has been investigated in two cases. The first case, named "Case 1000," is related to receiving billionaire gifts in return for services, and the second, "Case 2000," refers to Netanyahu's negotiations with a newspaper publisher for influencing the media market.