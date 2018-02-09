There is a Decrease of Fake Phone Calls on 112 Emergency Number

200% growth of phone fraud signals reported only for a year in Montana and 75% for Pernik. That's what the 112 emergency phone statistics show.



In 2017, over 4 million calls were received by the emergency telephone. Only half are real signals. Most of the calls are for help from the police and emergency help. Statistics account for a 14% reduction in malicious calls.

The equipment, which was installed 10 years ago, is out of date and needs renewal, said the telephone 112 director Tsvetomir Tsekov. He recalled that a strategy for renewal would now be developed.



By the end of March, the eCall service should also be introduced in our country - the possibility for cars to send signals themselves in incidents. For people with impaired vision and hearing it is also being developed to opportunity to report incidents.